Westbrook posts 35th triple-double; Thunder roll past 76ers

Russell Westbrook recorded his 35th triple-double of the season with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 122-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Thunder have won 16 straight games against Philadelphia, a run that stretches to the 2008-09 season, the franchise's first in Oklahoma City.

