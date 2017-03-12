Watch Skal Labissiere annihilate Mason Plumlee with a huge dunk
Skal Labissiere has had some room to operate for the Sacramento Kings now that DeMarcus Cousins is in New Orleans. On Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets, he had enough room to throw down a monster jam all over Denver's Mason Plumlee .
