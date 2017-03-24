Warriors' Matt Barnes eager to dominate Kings
Three weeks into his second stint with the Warriors, Matt Barnes has already established himself as one of the team's more candid players. Asked after practice Thursday about facing Sacramento, which released him last month, Barnes didn't hold back.
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
