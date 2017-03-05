Two of the NBA's shortest players face off in best jump ball ever
The NBA is amazing for a lot of reasons but Sunday night, it gave us a new one: a rare small guy jump ball. During the second quarter of Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics, Suns guard Tyler Ulis, who stands at 5'9", went up against Celtics star Isaiah Thomas, also 5'9", for a jump ball.
Read more at Mashable.
