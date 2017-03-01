Thomas, Celtics overcome Cavs, James' triple-double
Isaiah Thomas scored 31 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws, as the Boston Celtics outlasted LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-99 on Wednesday night. Boston's win overshadowed the seventh triple-double of the season for James, who finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
