Thomas, Celtics hold off Magic for 117-116 win

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas drives against Orlando Magic guard Mario Hezonja, left, and forward Aaron Gordon, right, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Boston. Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas drives against Orlando Magic guard Mario Hezonja, left, and forward Aaron Gordon, right, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.