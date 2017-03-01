The Kings are cornering the market on...

The Kings are cornering the market on young shooting guards

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sactown Royalty

The Sacramento Kings have a lot of good young shooting guards of which the current front office personally hand picked as building blocks towards future success. I'm specifically looking at the long-term signing of Garrett Temple , the drafting of Malachi Richardson , and the trades for both Buddy Hield and Bodgan Bogdanovic here, but you can probably add Ben McLemore to the mix, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 3 hr Awesome Phart 266
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Feb 14 Nobama 84
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC