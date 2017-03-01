The Kings are cornering the market on young shooting guards
The Sacramento Kings have a lot of good young shooting guards of which the current front office personally hand picked as building blocks towards future success. I'm specifically looking at the long-term signing of Garrett Temple , the drafting of Malachi Richardson , and the trades for both Buddy Hield and Bodgan Bogdanovic here, but you can probably add Ben McLemore to the mix, too.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|3 hr
|Awesome Phart
|266
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|Nobama
|84
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
