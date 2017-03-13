The Hornets remain in limbo as the season comes to an end

There are 13 games remaining for the Charlotte Hornets this season, and sitting four games out of the 8th seed, even running the table at this point feels like it wouldn't be enough. Barring a late season push from the New York Knicks , the Hornets will likely finish 11th in the Eastern Conference, which if you'll recall, is exactly where they finished two seasons ago after finishing 33-49.

Start the conversation, or Read more at At the Hive.