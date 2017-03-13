The Hornets remain in limbo as the season comes to an end
There are 13 games remaining for the Charlotte Hornets this season, and sitting four games out of the 8th seed, even running the table at this point feels like it wouldn't be enough. Barring a late season push from the New York Knicks , the Hornets will likely finish 11th in the Eastern Conference, which if you'll recall, is exactly where they finished two seasons ago after finishing 33-49.
Start the conversation, or Read more at At the Hive.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC