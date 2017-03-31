Shootaround: Harden Vows To Play Through Pain

No. 1: Harden will continue to play through pain -- No team is more locked into its playoff spot than the Houston Rockets, who are 6 1/2 games behind the second-place San Antonio Spurs and five games ahead of the fourth-place Utah Jazz in the Western Conference. And with James Harden dealing with a sore wrist and only seven games left to play, it would seem like a good time to give him some rest.

