Sacramento Kings' Ty Lawson denies violating DUI probation
In this Tuesday, March 22, 2016, Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson and his attorney Harvey Steinberg, right, leave a hearing in Denver District Court in Denver. Lawson has denied that he violated his probation in a Colorado drunken driving case by drinking and failing to complete community service.
