Sacramento Kings' Ty Lawson Denies Violating DUI Probation In Colorado

Court Decision Could Sway Colorado Battle Over Oil-Gas Rules Colorado regulators can put more weight on protecting public health and the environment when they draw up rules for oil and gas drilling, the state's second-highest court said Thursday, giving environmentalists and others a new tool to argue for stricter regulations. Protests To Health Care Changes Target Colorado Congressional Members Supporters of the Affordable Care Act protested outside the office of Republican Sen. Cory Gardner Thursday with balloons and signs on the seven-year anniversary of Obamacare becoming law-- the same day Republicans were unable to repeal the landmark health care legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.