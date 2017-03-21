Sacramento Kings: The Future Isn't All That Bad
After moving the face of their franchise, we explore why the future isn't that bad after all for the Sacramento Kings It has been little over a month since the Sacramento Kings sent DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield and a 2017 First Round pick. Since then, the Kings are 3-10 but the Pelicans haven't been much better .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC