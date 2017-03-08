Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson sought on Denver arrest warrant for probation violations

This is a Feb. 3, 2015, file photo showing Ty Lawson of the Denver Nuggets NBA basketball team during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Denver Nuggets' player Ty Lawson after he allegedly violated probation terms on a Denver drunken driving conviction by failing three alcohol tests, Denver court records indicate.

