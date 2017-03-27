Report: Sacramento Kings interested i...

Report: Sacramento Kings interested in former Philadelphia 76ers GM Sam Hinkie

Read more: CBS Sports

Once upon a time, Sam Hinkie, then the GM of the Philadelphia 76ers , fleeced the Sacramento Kings in a trade in which the Sixers got Nik Stauskas , a future first-round pick, and the rights to swap picks in exchange for a few second-round picks and taking on some contracts. Now, the Kings are interested in acquiring the services of the man who once made their front office look foolish.

