Reflecting on the Demarcus Cousins trade three weeks later
The NBA trade deadline came and went this year without much excitement, and the two biggest stars who were rumored to be available, Paul George and Jimmy Butler, ended up staying with their respective teams. However, the biggest trade of the season happened before the deadline when the Sacramento Kings' Demarcus Cousins was shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans for well what didn't seem like much at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CU Independent.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC