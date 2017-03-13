Portland Trail Blazers too hot for Sa...

Portland Trail Blazers too hot for San Antonio Spurs

20 hrs ago Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

The Portland Trail Blazers produced one of their best performances of the NBA season to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Just 24 hours after a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Damian Lillard's 36 points inspired a 110-106 win over the Western Conference's second-placed outfit.

