Philadelphia rallies from 13 down to beat Celtics 105-99

Robert Covington made the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-99 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Dario Saric scored key baskets to extend the lead and bolster his bid for NBA Rookie of the Year.

