Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins says there's no frustration over sitting at the end of Saturday's win

But during Saturday's 125-122 victory at the Charlotte Hornets, Cousins watched from the sideline as Anthony Davis carried the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter and overtime. Davis scored 46 points, pulled down 21 rebounds and lived up to his superstar billing, while Cousins - saddled with five fouls - didn't participate at all down the stretch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.