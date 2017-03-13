Orlando Magic lose to Sacramento King...

Orlando Magic lose to Sacramento Kings 120-115

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

They lost to the lowly Sacramento Kings - a reeling team that rested three of its veteran players in pursuit of better odds in the NBA Draft Lottery . With 2:23 remaining, Willie Cauley-Stein dunked a lob from Darren Collison off a pick-and-roll to give Sacramento a 111-109 lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar 5 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 don 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,535,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC