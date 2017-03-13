OKC Thunder: No rest for Westbrook, but Thunder handles Kings

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook celebrates a 3-point basket during the against the Sacramento Kings at Chesapeake Energy Arena. [PHOTO BY SARAH PHIPPS, THE OKLAHOMAN] Five minutes into the third on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena, the Thunder guard banked in a 16-foot jumper and gave his team a 27-point cushion against Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.