Nurkic Fever? Nuggets happy to let Mason Plum Fever spread with addition of their new center
Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee, left, drives the lane to the rim as Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 6, 2017, in Denver. Mason Plumlee heard the conversation taking place from the other side of the locker room and headed toward his teammate of three weeks, Gary Harris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC