NBA: Two late officiating errors favored Jazz in win over Kings
The Kings blew a six-point lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Jazz on Sunday. Two incorrect calls late in the fourth quarter favored Utah, according to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report .
