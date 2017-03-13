NBA: John Wall got away with offensive foul before key shot in Wizards win over Kings

Wall should have been called for offensively fouling Darren Collison with 21.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter, according to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report : The two-minute report also said Sacramento center Willie Cauley-Stein got away with a defensive three-second violation with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter. But a correct call would have given Washington only a single free throw.

