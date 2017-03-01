Named MVP in China, Jimmer Fredette reportedly eyeing NBA return in March

Former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette was named International MVP of the Chinese Basketball Association on Tuesday, and now he's looking to get back into the NBA , per The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski. Fredette played four games for the New Orleans Pelicans and two games for the New York Knicks last season after starring in the NBA D-League and then signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the CBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.