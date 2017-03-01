Named MVP in China, Jimmer Fredette r...

Named MVP in China, Jimmer Fredette reportedly eyeing NBA return in March

11 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette was named International MVP of the Chinese Basketball Association on Tuesday, and now he's looking to get back into the NBA , per The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski. Fredette played four games for the New Orleans Pelicans and two games for the New York Knicks last season after starring in the NBA D-League and then signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the CBA.

