Murphy: Isaiah Thomas rages against rest

Isaiah Thomas, proud almost to a fault of his tenacious career, is particularly stubborn about his desire to play every possible minute of every game. So it was galling to the Celtics guard to read - on Twitter, naturally - that he had been included in the NBA's percolating rest controversy, lumped in with LeBron James, the Spurs and every Golden State star not named Kevin Durant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.