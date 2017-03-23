Murphy: Isaiah Thomas rages against rest
Isaiah Thomas, proud almost to a fault of his tenacious career, is particularly stubborn about his desire to play every possible minute of every game. So it was galling to the Celtics guard to read - on Twitter, naturally - that he had been included in the NBA's percolating rest controversy, lumped in with LeBron James, the Spurs and every Golden State star not named Kevin Durant.
