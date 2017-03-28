Matt Barnes Wants To Beat Kings 'By 50'

Matt Barnes Wants To Beat Kings 'By 50'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Sacramento Kings are headed to Oracle Arena for an inter-division matchup against the red-hot Golden State Warriors Tomorrow night, Friday, March 24, 2017. For instance, if you leave out Kevin Durant , who is hurt, the league's five most valuable players at the moment-LeBron James, Stephen Curry , Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard-have rested for a total of just seven games this season, with five of them going to James.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar 5 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 don 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC