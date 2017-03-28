Matt Barnes Wants To Beat Kings 'By 50'
The Sacramento Kings are headed to Oracle Arena for an inter-division matchup against the red-hot Golden State Warriors Tomorrow night, Friday, March 24, 2017. For instance, if you leave out Kevin Durant , who is hurt, the league's five most valuable players at the moment-LeBron James, Stephen Curry , Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard-have rested for a total of just seven games this season, with five of them going to James.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC