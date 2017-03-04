Matt Barnes' trial delayed for Warriors NBA Finals run
Matt Barnes' trial delayed for Warriors NBA Finals run Barnes faces third-degree assault and obstruction of breathing charges. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/03/matt-barnes-assault-trial-charges-warriors-nba-finals Matt Barnes joined the Warriors after Kevin Durant's knee injury , but he apparently expects to stick with them for the duration.
