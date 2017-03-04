Matt Barnes' trial delayed for Warrio...

Matt Barnes' trial delayed for Warriors NBA Finals run

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Matt Barnes' trial delayed for Warriors NBA Finals run Barnes faces third-degree assault and obstruction of breathing charges. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/03/matt-barnes-assault-trial-charges-warriors-nba-finals Matt Barnes joined the Warriors after Kevin Durant's knee injury , but he apparently expects to stick with them for the duration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 7 hr ForgotPhartc 272
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) 10 hr Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC