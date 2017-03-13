Lillard's 49 points lift Blazers over...

Lillard's 49 points lift Blazers over Heat, 115-104

16 hrs ago

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 49 points, 28 of them coming after halftime and the Portland Trail Blazers continued their playoff push by beating the Miami Heat 115-104 on Sunday night. Lillard tied a career high with nine 3-pointers, giving him 1,002 for his career.

