Lakers vs. Celtics Final Score: Lakers fight back before getting blown out by Celtics 115-95

15 hrs ago

The only thing uglier than the early stages of the looming legal battle for control of the Los Angeles Lakers was the first half of the team's game against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics led by as much as 31 before the Lakers' fought back for a marginally more slightly-more-respectable Ivica Zubac showed some nice flashes for Los Angeles, and the team's bench unit mostly fueled a 33-23 third quarter that let the Lakers cut the lead to just 13 before the Celtics pushed back and closed out.

