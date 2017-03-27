Kings vs. Pelicans Preview: A bittersweet reunion
Normally, there'd be nothing notable about this game. Two teams that won't make the playoffs battling it out in late March with nothing to prove doesn't always make for the most engaging basketball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC