Kings vs. Jazz Preview: Marching to B...

Kings vs. Jazz Preview: Marching to Beat of their Own Drums

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sactown Royalty

Mucho Skal-iente: As has been slapped up on the front page and all over the comments sections of StR since the first game back after the All-Star break, Skal has been doing work in his roll off the bench; not Lou Williams-type work mind you, but much more than we expected at the onset of the season. What I want to see out of Skal in his minutes this game is how he handles a guy with much more strength than he does in Derrick Favors , and then how he adjusts to someone with the length of Rudy Gobert .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 11 hr ForgotPhartc 272
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) 13 hr Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC