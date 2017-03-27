Kings shutting down Malachi Richardson for the season
This news came out during the Kings - Clippers game on Sunday when Kayte Christensen told the broadcast team that Richardson suffered a setback. While Richardson might be able to be cleared in early April, at that point the Kings would only have a few games left and they're going to just play it safe with him so he's fully healthy to train this summer.
