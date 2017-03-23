Kings rally from 18 down in fourth to...

Kings rally from 18 down in fourth to stun Clippers 98-97

17 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Willie Cauley-Stein made a follow shot with two seconds left and the Sacramento Kings rallied from an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 98-97 on Sunday. Down 85-67 early in the fourth, the Kings rallied while Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan were resting.

Chicago, IL

