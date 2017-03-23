Kings asked Lakers for Brandon Ingram and D'Angelo Russell
It's well-known that the Sacramento Kings engaged with the Los Angeles Lakers in trade discussions for DeMarcus Cousins. We know that the Lakers balked at including Brandon Ingram in the trade, which led to Cousins ultimately being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans and the Lakers front office being sent into chaos.
