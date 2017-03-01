Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors to sign Matt Barnes as they fear the worst
Kevin Durant was the victim of friendly fire Tuesday night as teammate Zaza Pachulia landed on the forward's knee. According to The Vertical , a late Tuesday night MRI didn't show much promise for Durant, and he's expected to be out the rest of the regular season - or even longer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|4 hr
|ThatPhartss
|249
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC