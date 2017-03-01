Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors ...

Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors to sign Matt Barnes as they fear the worst

16 hrs ago

Kevin Durant was the victim of friendly fire Tuesday night as teammate Zaza Pachulia landed on the forward's knee. According to The Vertical , a late Tuesday night MRI didn't show much promise for Durant, and he's expected to be out the rest of the regular season - or even longer.

