Jokic has strong game in return, Nuggets beat Celtics 119-99

Jokic had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup, and the Nuggets clamped down in the fourth quarter to beat the Boston Celtics 119-99 on Friday night. Jokic played 27 minutes after missing two games because of illness.

