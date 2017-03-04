Jeanie Buss blocks brothers' attempt to oust her as Lakers owner
But according to Jeanie's court filings obtained by the Los Angeles Daily News , Johnny "with the active participation of Jim breached the express terms of the trust that require them to take all actions reasonably available to them to ensure that remains the controlling owner of the Lakers". The brothers proposed four directors, according to court records, but didn't include her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|11 hr
|Awesome Phart
|266
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|Nobama
|84
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC