Is Kings' rookie Skal Labissiere the next great Kentucky big man in the NBA?

After his 30-point performance Wednesday, could the young center follow in the footsteps of Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Karl-Anthony Towns? Taken as a project, following a disappointing freshman season at Kentucky, by the Suns with the 28th overall pick in this past summer's NBA Draft before being dealt to the Kings the same night, the 6-11 Haitian had a breakout performance Wednesday. He went for 32 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes, all career-highs, in a 107-101 win at Phoenix of all places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.