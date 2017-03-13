Is Kings' rookie Skal Labissiere the ...

Is Kings' rookie Skal Labissiere the next great Kentucky big man in the NBA?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

After his 30-point performance Wednesday, could the young center follow in the footsteps of Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Karl-Anthony Towns? Taken as a project, following a disappointing freshman season at Kentucky, by the Suns with the 28th overall pick in this past summer's NBA Draft before being dealt to the Kings the same night, the 6-11 Haitian had a breakout performance Wednesday. He went for 32 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes, all career-highs, in a 107-101 win at Phoenix of all places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar 5 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 don 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC