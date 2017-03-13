Heat pull away late, top Timberwolves...

Heat pull away late, top Timberwolves 123-105

14 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tyler Johnson scored 23 off the bench and the Miami Heat downed the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-105 on Friday night. Goran Dragic scored 19 points and added 10 assists for Miami, which lost Dion Waiters to an ankle injury in the second quarter but moved to 23-5 in its last 28 games overall and 15-1 in its last 16 at home.

