Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings

After facing Demarcus Cousins' new squad last Friday, the Spurs will go up against his old one tonight in the new-look Sacramento Kings who have lost 4 of their last 5 games since trading Boogie. The Spurs will look to take advantage of the Kings' recent struggles, marred by inconsistency from a group of guys now thrust into bigger roles, to get their ninth win in a row.

