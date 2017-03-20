Eight More... Thoughts on Isaiah Thomas Out of the Lineup
Without the ability to either blow-by-defenders, create his own shot, or consistently hit from distance Marcus Smart does not have a future at point guard. Terry Rozier is not a point guard either, he is on year two of the Avery Bradley five year plan.
