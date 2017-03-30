DeMarcus Cousins Refused To Answer Questions About Sacramento Kings
DeMarcus Cousins was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this season and on Friday he'll face his former team for the first time. When asked questions about playing against the franchise that drafted him and which he played for during the first six years of his career, Cousins refused to answer direct questions.
