DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis combine to score 37 in 100-77 blowout victory over Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum goes to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis moves in to block the shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The New Orleans Pelicans have been waiting patiently to see just how good they can be when big-man duo DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis play well together, and the team finally got a glimpse on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.