Clippers hope lessons were learned during massive meltdown against Sacramento
Clippers' Blake Griffin, left, pulls in a pass in front of Sacramento's Anthony Tolliver on March 26. Blake Griffin called Sunday's fourth-quarter collapse, which saw the Clippers blow an 18-point lead with five minutes left and lose to Sacramento , "a good lesson for us," the the power forward adding that "if we don't use it as motivation or something to learn from, then we have bigger problems." The takeaway for Coach Doc Rivers : When leading by double digits late in an important game, it's best to keep your foot on the gas pedal instead of switching on the cruise control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC