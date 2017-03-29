Clippers hope lessons were learned during massive meltdown against Sacramento

Clippers' Blake Griffin, left, pulls in a pass in front of Sacramento's Anthony Tolliver on March 26. Blake Griffin called Sunday's fourth-quarter collapse, which saw the Clippers blow an 18-point lead with five minutes left and lose to Sacramento , "a good lesson for us," the the power forward adding that "if we don't use it as motivation or something to learn from, then we have bigger problems." The takeaway for Coach Doc Rivers : When leading by double digits late in an important game, it's best to keep your foot on the gas pedal instead of switching on the cruise control.

