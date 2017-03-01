Center of attention: Cavaliers sign c...

Center of attention: Cavaliers sign center Andrew Bogut

The free agent center signed Thursday with the Cleveland Cavaliers, joining the team he faced the past two Junes with a championship on the line. Bogut spent the past four seasons with the Golden State Warriors, who could be on a collision course to play the Cavs for the third straight year.

