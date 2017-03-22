Bucks vs. Kings Preview: Bucks Look to Close Out Road Trip with a Royal Win against Kings
A narrow 93-90 victory in Portland last night put Milwaukee at 3-2 on their Western Conference trip, and improved their playoff odds with blown games by both the Bulls and Pistons last night. Tonight, they ship down the coastline for a trip to the beleaguered kingdom of Sacramento, where the league's punching bag franchise have lost 10 of their last 12. Milwaukee's win last night placed them in the 7th spot in the Eastern Conference, just one game back of the Pacers , and two back of the Hawks for 5th.
