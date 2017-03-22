Boogie busts loose: DeMarcus Cousins leads Pelicans to 95-82 victory over Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins goes to the basket in front of Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, right, as guard Vince Carter blocks his shot in the first half of an NBA game in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins goes to the basket in front of Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, right, as guard Vince Carter blocks his shot in the first half of an NBA game in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC