Bighorns Fall to L.A.

19 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The Reno Bighorns fell to the Los Angeles D-Fenders 139-132 Wednesday night at the Reno Events Center. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Sacramento Kings Affiliate Player Isaiah Cousins recorded a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

