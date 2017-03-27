Bighorns Fall to L.A.

The Reno Bighorns fell to the Los Angeles D-Fenders 139-132 Wednesday night at the Reno Events Center. David Stockton led the Bighorns with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Sacramento Kings Affiliate Player Isaiah Cousins recorded a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.