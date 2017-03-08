Bench warrant issued for arrest of Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson
Lawson tested positive for alcohol on two separate occasions in September 2016, and a third time last month. The Denver Post reports that Lawson also failed to complete the community service required of him as part of his sentence.
