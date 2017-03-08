Bench warrant issued for arrest of Sa...

Bench warrant issued for arrest of Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson

Lawson tested positive for alcohol on two separate occasions in September 2016, and a third time last month. The Denver Post reports that Lawson also failed to complete the community service required of him as part of his sentence.

