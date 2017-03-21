Back from injury, Thomas scores 25 as...

Back from injury, Thomas scores 25 as Celtics top Wizards

19 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Isaiah Thomas scored 25 points after missing the previous two games with a bruised right knee, leading the Boston Celtics to a 110-102 victory over the Washington Wizards in another testy matchup Monday night between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

